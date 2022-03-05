Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.18% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO opened at $72.02 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $62.29 and a 12-month high of $78.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th.

