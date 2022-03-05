Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,838,000 after buying an additional 7,728,159 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after buying an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,870,000 after buying an additional 2,100,656 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,685,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,841 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $335.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

