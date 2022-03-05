Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 807 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,614,000 after buying an additional 1,658,280 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,918.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,045,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,944,000 after buying an additional 1,035,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,394,000 after buying an additional 475,688 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,780,000 after buying an additional 458,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,802,000 after buying an additional 433,650 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $69.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.99. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.81 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

