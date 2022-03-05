Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 8,488 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FENY. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY opened at $20.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $20.48.

