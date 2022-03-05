Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 7,017 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average is $46.28. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.29 and a one year high of $49.67.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.