Patrick A. Maciariello Purchases 6,000 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CODI opened at $24.31 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.62.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 218,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 17,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

