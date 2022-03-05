Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) EVP Sells $87,788.80 in Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) EVP Ronald Tascarella sold 4,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $87,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ronald Tascarella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Ronald Tascarella sold 1,000 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $17,500.00.

Shares of PBHC opened at $17.52 on Friday. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $80.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,260,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,429 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,763 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

