Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Issues Earnings Results

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share.
NASDAQ PASG opened at $2.93 on Friday. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $158.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.65.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PASG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 89.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after buying an additional 540,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after buying an additional 373,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 198,997 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Passage Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $863,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 57,095 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Passage Bio (Get Rating)
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Passage Bio (PASG)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.