Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Issues Earnings Results

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share.

NASDAQ PASG opened at $2.93 on Friday. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $158.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

In other Passage Bio news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 369,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $2,000,522.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 533,800 shares of company stock worth $2,902,866 over the last ninety days. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PASG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 89.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after buying an additional 540,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after buying an additional 373,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 198,997 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Passage Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $863,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 57,095 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

