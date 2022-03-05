Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of research firms have commented on PASG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of PASG opened at $2.93 on Friday. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 369,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $2,000,522.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 533,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,866 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Passage Bio by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Passage Bio by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Passage Bio by 165,542.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

