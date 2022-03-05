Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Party City Holdco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

NYSE:PRTY opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $401.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Party City Holdco has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 227,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,470,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTY. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,961,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,153 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 580.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,917,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,993 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,029,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,688 shares during the period. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.