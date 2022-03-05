Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Cut to C$45.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$45.50 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PLC has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.19.

Shares of TSE PLC opened at C$33.91 on Friday. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$29.08 and a 12 month high of C$42.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.96.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$99.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.6699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

