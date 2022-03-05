Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83,119 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.19% of Park Aerospace worth $11,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Park Aerospace by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 4.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 10.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 12.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKE opened at $13.50 on Friday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $276.18 million, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

