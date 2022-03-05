Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $78.96

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 78.96 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 141.80 ($1.90). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 137.20 ($1.84), with a volume of 4,350,519 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.95) target price on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.68) target price on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The firm has a market cap of £944.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 98.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.99.

In related news, insider Justin George Hondris sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.94), for a total transaction of £350,000 ($469,609.55).

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

