Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Citigroup

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.38.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.75 and a beta of 2.45.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 14.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, Director Allen Hugli acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $78,455.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 96.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 3,235.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

