Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.75 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 47,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period.

Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.

