Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.75 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.
