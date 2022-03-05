Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Cut to Hold at Shore Capital

Shore Capital lowered shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,550 ($34.21) to GBX 2,600 ($34.89) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.90) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

LON:OXIG opened at GBX 2,280 ($30.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,277.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,371. The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 31.32. Oxford Instruments has a one year low of GBX 1,700 ($22.81) and a one year high of GBX 2,830 ($37.97).

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.