Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells $43,861.19 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $43,861.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.49. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 7.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Outset Medical by 48.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 248.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 420,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after buying an additional 300,054 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 11.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 552.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after buying an additional 270,330 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 170.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 924,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,223,000 after buying an additional 583,371 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on OM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

