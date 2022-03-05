Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells $43,861.19 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $43,861.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.49. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 7.93.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Outset Medical by 48.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 248.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 420,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after buying an additional 300,054 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 11.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 552.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after buying an additional 270,330 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 170.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 924,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,223,000 after buying an additional 583,371 shares during the period.
Outset Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
