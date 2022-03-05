Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.
Orion Group stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 million, a P/E ratio of -31.28, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.
Orion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.
