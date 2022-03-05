Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Orion Group stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 million, a P/E ratio of -31.28, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 538.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 55,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 78.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter worth $61,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

