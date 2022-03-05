Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Short Interest Down 38.4% in February

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the January 31st total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Opthea stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.20. 4,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,258. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. Opthea has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $16.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opthea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
About Opthea (Get Rating)
Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Opthea (OPT)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.