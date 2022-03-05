Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Short Interest Down 38.4% in February

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the January 31st total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Opthea stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.20. 4,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,258. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. Opthea has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $16.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opthea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating ) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,574,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,801 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.58% of Opthea worth $11,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

