Oppenheimer Weighs in on Otonomy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Otonomy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Otonomy’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $127.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,133,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 290,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 224,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

