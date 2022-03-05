Oppenheimer Weighs in on Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $8.44 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $104.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.55. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $178.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,453 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,557,000 after acquiring an additional 581,559 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,832,000 after acquiring an additional 510,971 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,469,000 after acquiring an additional 424,732 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,123,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.