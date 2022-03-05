Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OPNT opened at $26.58 on Thursday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $37.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average is $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.46 million, a PE ratio of 531.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In related news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $39,756.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $52,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,388 shares of company stock worth $149,142. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the third quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

