Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.47

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 2838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

The company has a market cap of $584.94 million, a PE ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Opera in the second quarter valued at $2,062,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 109,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Opera by 1,551.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 106,882 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Opera by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 92,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

