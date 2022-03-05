Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.47

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 2838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.
The company has a market cap of $584.94 million, a PE ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98.
Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)
Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.
