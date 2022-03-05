ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.960-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $87.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $87.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.17. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.54.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

OGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,548,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,124,000 after purchasing an additional 325,071 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 452,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,091,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 19,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

