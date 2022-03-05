Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 157.4% from the January 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTLC traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.25. 331,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,117. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.

Get Oncotelic Therapeutics alerts:

Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing anti-vascular therapeutics for patients with cancer and sight-threatening eye diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: PointR, Mateon/Oxigene and Oncotelic. The PointR segment develops vision grid/cluster computing/AI to support drug development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.