Oncolytics Biotech’s (ONC) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Leede Jones Gab

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Leede Jones Gab reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of ONC stock opened at C$1.92 on Friday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of C$1.59 and a 1 year high of C$6.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48. The company has a current ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 17.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

About Oncolytics Biotech (Get Rating)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.