Oncolytics Biotech’s (ONC) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Leede Jones Gab

Leede Jones Gab reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of ONC stock opened at C$1.92 on Friday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of C$1.59 and a 1 year high of C$6.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48. The company has a current ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 17.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

About Oncolytics Biotech (Get Rating)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.