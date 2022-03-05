Old Port Advisors Takes $204,000 Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 232,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,367,000 after purchasing an additional 93,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,514,000 after purchasing an additional 112,596 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 176,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,688,422,000 after purchasing an additional 357,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,234 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.09, for a total transaction of $617,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,435 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $452,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,037 shares of company stock worth $6,772,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $194.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.37 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

