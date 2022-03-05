Old Port Advisors Invests $240,000 in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 31,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 283.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

MLPX stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.81. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $41.73.

