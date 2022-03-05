Old Port Advisors Buys New Position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HIFS opened at $363.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12 month low of $266.20 and a 12 month high of $432.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $381.83 and a 200-day moving average of $364.15. The company has a market capitalization of $774.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

