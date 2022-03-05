Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.50. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 1,760 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $131.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPOF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 47,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in Old Point Financial during the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

