Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.50. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 1,760 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $131.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.78.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.
About Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)
Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Old Point Financial (OPOF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.