Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.350-$-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $388 million-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.85 million.Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.270-$-1.240 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $9.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,694,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,575. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.84 and its 200-day moving average is $225.99. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.06. Okta has a 52 week low of $152.51 and a 52 week high of $287.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Okta will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised shares of Okta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.00.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $1,033,406.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Okta by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

