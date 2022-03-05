Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

OII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,822,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,383 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,956,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,341,000 after buying an additional 846,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,230,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,847,000 after buying an additional 118,760 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,299,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,320,000 after buying an additional 964,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,594,000 after buying an additional 107,988 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.17. 1,066,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International (Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.