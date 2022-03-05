Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.38. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 1,259,880 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.48% and a negative net margin of 1,155.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 186.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ocean Power Technologies by 191.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Ocean Power Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ocean Power Technologies by 26.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,629 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ocean Power Technologies by 60.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,479 shares during the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. The company operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

