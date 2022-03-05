Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Short Interest Down 43.9% in February

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the January 31st total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NYXH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,542,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,797,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,646,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,612,000. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYXH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89. Nyxoah has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

