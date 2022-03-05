Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMX opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.99 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $2.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 365.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 21.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

