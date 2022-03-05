NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,480 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $176.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $166.04 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.47.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

