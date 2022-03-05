Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the January 31st total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. 144,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,548. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $15.22.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
