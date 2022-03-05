Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the January 31st total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. 144,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,548. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $15.22.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXMX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 569,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 41,128 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,947,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,575,000 after buying an additional 601,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 252,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.