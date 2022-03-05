Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 3.8% over the last three years.
NAZ stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
