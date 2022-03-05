Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 3.8% over the last three years.

NAZ stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 43,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. 9.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

