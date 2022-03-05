Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the January 31st total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:NVG remained flat at $$15.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,621. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $18.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,296,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,240,000 after buying an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 44.8% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,081,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after purchasing an additional 334,507 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 6.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 941,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after purchasing an additional 56,798 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 675,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 31,994 shares during the period.

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

