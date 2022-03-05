Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NTNX. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of NTNX opened at $25.01 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.60.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 17,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $518,027.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,794,917.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutanix (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.