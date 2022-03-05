Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.60. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $128,640.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 17,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $518,027.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Nutanix by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 309,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

