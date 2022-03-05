Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,423 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,163,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.74. 2,549,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,158. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.51. The firm has a market cap of $189.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 19.53%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

