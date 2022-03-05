NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.33.

NWE traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $61.80. 439,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,655. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.50.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NWE shares. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.43.

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $142,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,130 shares of company stock valued at $642,161 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in NorthWestern by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in NorthWestern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in NorthWestern by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.