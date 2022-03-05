NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 28.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 27.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NorthWestern by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWE opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.50. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

NWE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Siebert Williams Shank dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.43.

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,130 shares of company stock worth $642,161. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

