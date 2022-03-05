Norish (LON:NSH) Trading 775% Higher

Norish Plc (LON:NSH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 775% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 178.87 ($2.40) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.35). 14,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 15,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.27).

The company has a market cap of £52.62 million and a PE ratio of 28.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 168.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 162.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87.

Norish Company Profile (LON:NSH)

Norish Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides temperature controlled warehousing and logistics services to food manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, retailers, and distributors. The company operates through Product Sourcing Business, Temperature Controlled, and Dairy Farming segments. It offers bonded and cold storage, handling, blast freezing, de-vanning, picking and packing, and cross-docking and distribution services.

