Nordson Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordson in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.34. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NDSN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $226.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson has a 52 week low of $190.43 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.67.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 136.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 1,412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 2,740.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

