NKN Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One NKN coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NKN has a market capitalization of $135.04 million and $2.98 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NKN has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00222224 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.58 or 0.00196501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00043992 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001031 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00026622 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,661.10 or 0.06740158 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001958 BTC.

NKN Coin Profile

NKN (CRYPTO:NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The official website for NKN is nkn.org . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

NKN Coin Trading

