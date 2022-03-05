Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Down 55.7% in February

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the January 31st total of 109,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS:NPNYY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 37,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,012. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

