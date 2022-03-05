Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. It also manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation, formerly known as Vectoiq Acq CP, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nikola presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. Nikola has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $19.52.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $93,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $500,226.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nikola by 52.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nikola in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Nikola by 37.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

