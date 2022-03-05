Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NLSN. TheStreet lowered shares of Nielsen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.89.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Nielsen has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.12.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 11.01%.

Nielsen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 922.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 124,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 112,206 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 859,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,202,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 9.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 214,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 103.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 414,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after buying an additional 211,017 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nielsen (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.